Fire restrictions will be implemented on Cibola National Forest

Wildfires

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Cibola National Forest and National Grasslands is the latest area to impose Stage 1 fire restrictions. Starting Monday, campfires will only be allowed in designated campgrounds and picnic areas, and must be a forest-provided metal grill or fire pit.

The order is scheduled to last through the end of the year due to extreme drought and high fire danger. Stage 1 restrictions are also in place in the Carson, Gila and Santa Fe National Forests.

Those who visit the forests are asked to be extremely cautious while fire restrictions are active. A new Southwest Area Fire Restrictions map was released from various agencies to show where it’s safe to have fires.

