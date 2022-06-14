NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – People surrounding the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Fire have been fearful they would lose their homes to wildfires. With the monsoon season approaching, they are also now concerned about flash flooding.
The Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Fire have left the area barren and prone to flash flooding. Cyn Palmer, who lives in Rociada which is about 27 miles northwest of Las Vegas, New Mexico, has been placing sandbags in front of her home. She lives in front of a burn scar. “The slope up above me is gone. It’s burned. It’s matchstick trees and so there’s nothing in the soil to hold the water. So, I’ve personally done some sandbagging. I intend to do more,” said Palmer.
Crews are working to reduce the risk of flash floods. They are building water bars and altering existing bulldozer lines that were meant to keep the fire from advancing. The goal is for them to channel the water away from the burn scar.
Right now, crews are working to build water bars around communities. Several places are offering sandbags to help people out.
Sandbag Distribution Sites
- Cabo Lucero Volunteer Fire Department – 21 County Rd A29
- Sapello-Rociada Volunteer Fire Department – 649 State Route 94 (N.M. 94)
- La Placita Volunteer Fire Department – 242 State Route 65 (N.M. 65)
- San Geronimo Volunteer Fire Department – County Road A19A (CR A19A)
- San Miguel County Pubic Works – 10 Airport Road