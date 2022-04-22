NEAR SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gila National Forest is responding to a wildfire near East Canyon and the town of Mimbres. Currently, there are no evacuations, but four structures are threatened.
According to a Facebook post around 5:15 p.m. from the Gila National Forest, the fire is being called the “East Fire.” Forest officials say the fire “has reached the ridge top and is wind-driven.” In a Tweet sent around 5:45 p.m., crews say the fire is “burning through East Canyon.”
- Start Date: April 22, 2022
- Location: Near East Canyon and Mimbres.
- Containment: 0%.
- Size: 100 acres.
- Structures Threatened: Four structures.
- Structures Burned: None.
- Evacuations: None.
- Cause: Unknown
- Total Personnel: N/A
- Area Vegetation: N/A
- Ownership(s): N/A