Mars Fire burning in Manzanita Mountains; 2 acres burned

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Fire Department is on the scene of a wildland fire Sunday southwest of the intersection of Raven Road and Mars Court just south of Tijeras. No evacuations have been announced at this time and no structures are threatened.

The fire is burning ponderosa pine and piñon juniper. The Bureau of Land Management hand crew, the Forest Service and Bernalillo County Fire Department, a helicopter, and fixed-wing heavy tank aircraft are currently fighting the blaze.

Heavy smoke is visible in the area. No evacuations are recommended at this time. The public is advised to seek an alternate route from the area. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.