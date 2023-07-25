RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Fire crews are monitoring a wildfire that started in the Carson National Forest. The Bull Fire is smoldering upslope from the intersection of the Lake Fork and Bull Creek trails in the Latir Wilderness and northeast of Cabresto Lake.

Fire crews on Monday said the fire is 0.10 acres in size and was caused by lightning. Rock scree and high moisture in surrounding vegetation are limiting its spread. There are no associated closures in the area.

Crews will continue to monitor the fire until it’s called out.