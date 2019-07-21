Fire crews complete ignitions at Francisquito Fire

(KRQE) – A fire burning in the El Rito Ranger District of the Carson National Forest has grown to about 2,000-acres.

The Francisquito Fire was first detected on July 13, 2019, and was caused by lightning. Fire crews have been using the blaze to reduce forest fuels through tactical ignitions.

Smoke will be greatly reduced beginning Sunday, July 21 as all ignitions have been completed. Some smoke may be visible from the Taos, Penasco, Espanola, Abiquiu, and El Rito communities.

Firefighters will continue to secure all containment lines.