LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – It has been two weeks since the Cerro Pelado Fire broke out east of Jemez Springs. The fire has slowly been making its way north, east, and south. So far, the fire has burned more than 32,000 acres and is 13% contained. It is now burning over the burn scar of the Las Conchas Fire from 2011.

The coming winds have people worried about the threat to Los Alamos but officials say they are not evacuating at this time. The Type 1 team is also getting more support with more than 200 firefighters coming to help, bumping the total number of crew to more than 1,000.

For those considering leaving, there is a shelter set up in Glorieta that is being used for both the Calf Canyon Hermits Peak and Cerro Pelado Fires.