Fire burns about 2 acres in Capitan Mountain Wilderness Area

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Forest Service officials said a fire was detected Tuesday afternoon on the Smokey Bear Ranger District in the Lincoln National Forest. Forest Service officials say the cause of the fire is lightning. The East Mountain Fire is burning in a remote and rugged part of the Capitan Mountains in the area on the south side of the mountain.
Forest Service officials say the fire is approximately two acres in size and burning dead and down trees that remain on the ground after the Pepin fire in 2004. The Forest Service says that smoke is visible from Highway 220, Airport Road, and the surrounding communities.
This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.
East Mountain Fire
- Size: Approximately 2 acres
- Cause: Lightning
- Fuel Type: Burning in dead and down trees
- At-Risk: No values at risk have been identified
