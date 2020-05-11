Fire burns about 100 acres east of Lumberton in Rio Arriba County

LUMBERTON, N.M. (KRQE)- A human-caused fire is burning off of Highway 64 east of Lumberton, New Mexico in Rio Arriba County. The New Mexico State Forestry Division reports the fire started just before noon on Sunday, May 10 and is moving toward the Jicarilla Apache Tribal Lands.

As of Sunday, the fire has burned an estimated 100 acres and is threatening four homes and two homes have been evacuated. Gusting wind speeds up to 29 miles an hour was fueling the fire.

State Forestry, the Chama Volunteer Fire Department, Dulce Volunteer Fire Department, and the Bureau of Indian Affairs are working on the fire and are provided with support from multiple air tankers.