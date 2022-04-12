RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – Crews are responding to a fast moving fire in Ruidoso Tuesday. The fire, now named the McBride Fire, started near McBride Drive and has jumped to Gavilan Canyon Rd.

Video obtained by KRQE News 13 showed what appears to be a home on fire Tuesday afternoon. According to the Village of Ruidoso Facebook, the fire is east of the Links at Sierra Blanca golf course, heading north towards Eagle Creek, Homestead Acres and the airport.

As of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Village of Ruidoso officials say there are immediate evacuations in place for Ruidoso north of Ruidoso High School. This includes Gavilan Canyon Road, Homestead Loop, Eagle Creek, Blue Lake Drive, Mira Monte Rd., East of Fort Stanton Rd. People in that area should evacuate and go to the Ruidoso Convention Center. There is also an evacuation shelter set up at the Carrizozo Schools. Capitan Fairgrounds is accepting livestock.

Ruidoso Schools have evacuated all students from Sierra Vista, White Mountain, Ruidoso Middle School and Ruidoso High School to the Ruidoso Convention Center. 911 continues to work in case of emergencies.

The fire is also threatening a nearby electric transmission line, according to PNM. In response, the electric utility has shutdown power to the majority of Ruidoso, affecting 18,400 customers. On Twitter, the utility said, “Once it is safe to do so, power will be restored to the area. We will continue to provide updates as they become available.” Ruidoso village officials say, “due to the ongoing power outage in the area, updates remain limited from the fire lines.”

According to a post on the Village of Ruidoso’s Facebook page, residents are being asked to conserve water Tuesday. The village says it is limited in water “production efforts” because of the current power outages. Parts of town may experience a loss of pressure or total outage.

If you have questions regarding down trees or property damage, the Village of Ruidoso has set up the following phone lines to answer any non-emergency questions: 575-937-9016, 575-937-4310, 575-937-7647, 575-430-2792, 575-937-8196.

PNM also said Tuesday evening the town of Clayton is being affected by the power loss in Ruidoso.

KRQE News 13 has a crew on the way to Ruidoso. If you have pictures or video of the fire that you’d like to share, submit them to newsdesk@krqe.com.