SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandoval County is evacuating the communities of Sierra Los Pinos and Los Greiegos due to extremely windy, dry conditions and the Cerro Pelado Fire’s potential for growth.

  • Start Date: April 22
  • Location: Forest Road 10 and NM Highway 4, approximately 7 miles east of Jemez Springs
  • Containment: 0%
  • Size: 50+ acres
  • Structures Threatened: NA
  • Structures Burned: 0
  • Evacuations: 200 homes evacuated
  • Cause: Unknown
  • Total Personnel: Jemez Ranger District, Sandoval County, local volunteer fire departments
  • Area Vegetation: Ponderosa Pine, Mixed conifer
  • Ownership(s): NA