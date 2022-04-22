SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandoval County is evacuating the communities of Sierra Los Pinos and Los Greiegos due to extremely windy, dry conditions and the Cerro Pelado Fire’s potential for growth.

Start Date: April 22

Location: Forest Road 10 and NM Highway 4, approximately 7 miles east of Jemez Springs

Containment: 0%

Size: 50+ acres

Structures Threatened: NA

Structures Burned: 0

Evacuations: 200 homes evacuated

Cause: Unknown

Total Personnel: Jemez Ranger District, Sandoval County, local volunteer fire departments

Area Vegetation: Ponderosa Pine, Mixed conifer

Ownership(s): NA