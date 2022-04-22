SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandoval County is evacuating the communities of Sierra Los Pinos and Los Greiegos due to extremely windy, dry conditions and the Cerro Pelado Fire’s potential for growth.
- Start Date: April 22
- Location: Forest Road 10 and NM Highway 4, approximately 7 miles east of Jemez Springs
- Containment: 0%
- Size: 50+ acres
- Structures Threatened: NA
- Structures Burned: 0
- Evacuations: 200 homes evacuated
- Cause: Unknown
- Total Personnel: Jemez Ranger District, Sandoval County, local volunteer fire departments
- Area Vegetation: Ponderosa Pine, Mixed conifer
- Ownership(s): NA