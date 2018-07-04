Fire breaks out in Albuquerque Bosque

A Bosque fire near Central and Tingley is now at 100 percent containment.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue says the nearly two-acre brush fire broke out around 3 Wednesday afternoon.

More than 20 firefighters were called in, but AFR says winds up to 25-miles-per-hour made it even harder to fight the fire.

Due to dry heat, fire officials are asking everyone to be extra careful outdoors.

“We can’t state enough how dry it is in the Bosque,” says AFR Lt. Tom Ruiz. ” And with these dry conditions, any spark can ignite a significant fire.”

At this point, the cause of the fire is under investigation.