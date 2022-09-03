NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexicans affected by flooding and wildfires still have time to apply for FEMA assistance. The deadline is Tuesday, September 6.

The federal agency says that incomplete applications are preventing them from getting people the assistance they need. FEMA says that if you submitted an application and did not receive a response, you’re missing important information.

They are still at the Disaster Recovery Center at the old Memorial Middle School in Las Vegas. The FEMA hotline at 1-800-621-3362 remains available.