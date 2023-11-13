LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has now paid out a total of $116 million in claims for the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon wildfire recovery. More than $84 million has gone to individuals and households, according to FEMA.

FEMA has been processing compensation claims for the largest wildfire in New Mexico’s history. The fire was sparked by a prescribed burn that spun out of control. More than 2,500 claimants have submitted claims to FEMA. So far, FEMA has paid out 610 payments.

Over 570 individuals and households have received a payout, FEMA says. And 18 businesses, five non-profits, three government entities, and two tribal entities have received payments, according to FEMA.

Congress approved $3.95 billion for FEMA compensation. So, locals have received less than 3% of the approved funding.