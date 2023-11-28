SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Did you know the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) offers extensions on some deadlines when filing claims? The process could help New Mexicans recovering from wildfires get compensation.

Extensions are available in certain circumstances when individuals have submitted a Notice of Loss but do not have all of the supporting documents ready. In that case, they can submit a written request for an extension.

One way to get an extension, or learn what extensions are available, is to connect with a FEMA Navigator. They can help individuals figure out the claims process and help submit requests.

Generally, extension requests need justification. For example, FEMA says that personal hardship (such as a family emergency) or the fact that a document has been destroyed in a fire can be reasonable justification for extending a deadline.