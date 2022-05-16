LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – FEMA is at evacuation centers around the state to help people impacted by wildfires including at Memorial Middle School in Las Vegas. Workforce Solutions is helping with emergency unemployment assistance while the Red Cross has an intake shelter for evacuees.

Some people, like Meg Sandoval, evacuated a month ago when the fire started. She says four of the five structures on her family’s property in Rosalito Canyon were burned. For her, the loss is bigger than a home, that land has been in her family since the 1800s.

“This is our homeland. It’s part of my family’s soul. If you think of a wagon wheel you know, the land in Rosiato was the middle of it. It held us all together,” Sandoval said.

On Monday, dozens of people talked with FEMA to see what assistance they were eligible for and how to register. FEMA says it is helping New Mexicans with everything from vouchers for hotel stays, to reimbursement for items lost in the fire.

So far, 404 New Mexicans have been approved for disaster assistance, totaling $557,000. FEMA will be available at the Old Memorial Middle School in Las Vegas and at the Glorieta Camps from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day.