SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Biden administration has announced additional funding for recovery from destructive wildfires in 2022. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has been authorized to cover a larger percentage of some costs.

The federal government authorized cost-sharing to cover 100% of emergency protective measures. The boost in funding applies to costs related to the Cerro Pelado fire and damage that occurred between April 5, 2022, to July 23, 2022, according to FEMA.

The submission window for members of the public to submit damage claims to FEMA has already closed. More info about the claims being processed can be found on the FEMA website.