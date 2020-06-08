Farm Camp Fire burns about 12,000 acres near Mosquero; 30% contained

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Forestry Division reports the Farm Camp Fire started on Saturday, June 6, and is located five miles west of Mosquero, New Mexico off of Highway 39 and Farm Camp Road in Harding County. Forest officials report the blaze is about 12,000 acres in size as of Monday, June 8.

Structures are threatened and New Mexico State Police were assisting with evacuations of several structures and road closures northwest of Mosquero on Sunday. The New Mexico State Forestry reports that the fire is believed to have been caused by lighting on Saturday around 6 p.m.

As of Monday, the fire is now 30% contained. Evacuations remain in place for homes in northwest Mosquero.

Firefighters will focus on the south side of Highway 39 and will work to secure containment lines. On Monday, critical fire weather is expected and fire crews anticipate low humidity and gusting wind. Around 75 personnel are working to fight this fire.

