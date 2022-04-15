RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – Firefighters have made progress battling the McBride Fire but an estimated 4,000 New Mexicans have not been able to return home since Tuesday.

That includes people like Jackie Hendrex, a college student who was in such a rush, that she forgot two things she desperately needs. Her school gear and medical equipment she uses to breathe. She asked officers to escort her to her home, but it is just not safe yet. “Other people need to go to the hospital, I don’t need to go to the hospital but I just need stuff to make sure I am able to breathe,” Hendrix said.

She’s not the only one wanting to home. Others say they’ve had to travel back and forth to Ruidoso multiple times while they stay in other towns. “I just want to go home. I’ve been staying in Roswell for the past few days. I’ve had to go back and forth for work and everything,” said Zoe Hilburn.

While some evacuations have been lifted, the Ruidoso Convention Center remains open. The Red Cross and Salvation Army are providing meals, water, and support.