NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Friday, more people were told to evacuate the areas around the Cerro Pelado Fire near Jemez. Right now, there are evacuation orders for Cochiti Mesa and Peralta Canyon.

Aside from strong wind gusts, people might not know there was a fire just miles away. The skies are clear and there isn’t visible smoke but people living in the area say it hasn’t always been like this. “The cops were yelling and saying ‘get out,'” says evacuee Kevin Jaramillo. “I looked up out of my shop and it was just dark. You could smell smoke, you could see it and it was just orange right over us.”

Jaramillo took photos after he had to evacuate his home with his family in just minutes. He describes how he and his neighbors were in tears watching the flames as they came over the canyon wall and snapped some photos, thinking it would be the last time they saw their home.

His daughter, Jewel, says this is the third time her family has had to flee a fire. The first time, for her, was when she was just three years old. “I was like, ‘what are things that I can’t replace?’ So I grabbed a certificate from third grade that I got from my teacher – she signed it. She passed away a few years ago,” says Jewel.

The Jaramillos say they’re lucky, their home is still standing. “This one is about 300 yards from the house. That’s the price we pay for living in beautiful country,” says Kevin.

Now, there is a red flag warning in effect Friday with wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour, and evacuees News 13 spoke with say they plan to wait until the winds subside to check back on their homes.

The Cerro Pelado Fire has burned more than 7,000 acres and is 15% contained.