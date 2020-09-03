Emergency response team to assess Medio Fire impact

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Forest Service announced Wednesday, that a Burned Area Emergency Response Team plans to assess post-fire conditions on the Medio Fire. The lightning-caused fire started on August 17 near the Rio en Medio Trailhead on the Española Ranger District on the Santa Fe National Forest.

The Forest Service said in a news release, the primary focus for assessing post-fire conditions is human life and safety and the BAER Team will also analyze the fire’s impact. The Medio Fire BAER Team will use field surveys, satellite imagery, and computer models to evaluate the burned area.

According to the same news release, BAER teams bring together specialists in multiple disciplines, which can include hydrology, soils, biology, archaeology, and engineering, to conduct an assessment of potential threats to safety, property, natural and cultural resources, and water quality after a wildfire. The BAER Team will look at the increased potential for post-fire flooding, sediment and debris flows, and rockslides.

