Elk Fire burns about 114 acres in Gila National Forest

RESERVE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire has burned about 114 acres on East Elk Mountain in the Gila National Forest which is located 30 miles east of Reserve in Catron County. The Forest Service reports that the Elk Fire was caused by lighting and started on March 31, 2021.

Start Date: March 31, 2021

Location: East Elk Mountain in Gila National Forest

Containment:

Size: about 114 acres

Structures Threatened: N/A

Structures Burned: N/A

Evacuations: N/A

Cause: Lightning

Total Personnel: Forest Service crew, Type 1 initial attack crews, 2 Type 6 engines, Type 3 helicopter

Fuel Type: Piñon, juniper and grass

According to the Forest Service, the Elk Fire is mostly active on the southern perimeter of the blaze as of Friday, April 2. Officials say there has been minimal fire activity in the piñon, juniper, and northern perimeter due to patchy snow.

Crews performing aerial reconnaissance initially estimated the fire to be about 151 acres but according to a recent update on Inciweb, the fire is currently at 114 acres at this time. Firefighters are using a full suppression strategy to confine and contain the fire. Smoke is rising up and away during the day, however, in the evenings it can descend back down into canyons, drainages, and basins.