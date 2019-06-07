Elk Fire burns estimated 1051 acres in Catron County

A fire burning on National Forest System lands on the Quemado Ranger District of the Gila National Forest has spread to an estimated 1051 acres and has reached 48% containment.

The Elk Fire began burning southeast of Mangas Mountain on Thursday, June 6. Fire officials say dry weather and warm temperatures caused an increase in fire activity Wednesday which caused managers issue to burn out operations.

Fire managers also implemented aerial ignitions in order to burn an area of unburned fuel. This resulted in additional smoke.

Thursday, crews will continue to complete ignitions between the edge of the fire and established control features to the south. Patrols will also continue and crews will monitor established lines.

The Elk Fire is believed to have been caused by lightning.