NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – U.S. Forest Service officials say there’s a wildfire burning in the greater Peñasco area.

Evacuations:

Go: El Valle, Las Trampas

Set: Ojo Sarco, Chamisal and Llano San Juan

Details:

Officials from the Carson National Forest tweeted about the fire Friday afternoon. They say U.S. Forest Service officials and local fire departments are responding to the fire with resources including aerial support. The Forest Service says the fire is burning rapidly.

Highway 76 between Truchas and the intersection of Highway 75 is closed. The Santa Barbara Campground is also closed, according to the Forest Service.

Smoke may be visible from surrounding areas, such as Santa Fe. The Forest Service says they will provide more details once they have crew on-site; they have not yet identified the cause of the fire.

Details about the fire can be seen below: