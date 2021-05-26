Eicks Fire 0% contained, burning about 720 acres in the Animas Mountains

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fire crews are working to contain the Eicks Fire, which is located on private land in the Animas Mountains of Hidalgo County. Officials say the fire is about 720 acres and 0% contained. They also say the fire is burning in rugged, rocky terrain along the Continental Divide.

  • Start Date: May 24, 2021
  • Location: Animas mountains on the Continental Divide
  • Containment: 0%
  • Size: 720
  • Structures Threatened: 0
  • Structures Burned:  0
  • Evacuations: No
  • Cause: Under investigation
  • Total Personnel: Unknown
  • Area Vegetation: Grass and Brush
  • Ownership(s): Private

Fire officials say a Forest Service firefighter was badly injured while fighting the Eicks Fire. State Forestry did not say how the firefighter was injured but he was flown to an El Paso hospital Monday evening in critical condition. 

