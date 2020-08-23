East Well Fire burning 250 acres in Socorro County, 0% contained

SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – The East Well Fire broke out August 20, on state land east of Socorro and 20 miles south of Mountainair. No structures are threatened. On Saturday, firefighters are working to safely establish an anchor point and begin flanking the fire using heavy equipment to create containment lines.
- Start Date: August 20, 2020
- Location: near Claunch, NM, Socorro County, 20 miles south of Mountainair.
- Containment: 0%
- Size: 250 acres
- Structures Threatened: No
- Structures Burned: No
- Evacuations: No
- Cause: Lightning
- Personnel: 25
- Vegetation: Piñon, juniper, grass