East Canyon Fire in Colorado grows to 1,100 acres

MANCOS, CO. (KRQE)- Fire crews in Colorado continue to battle a fire near Mancos, Colorado. The East Canyon fire is located on Bureau of Land Management and private lands in both Montezuma and La Plata Counties. It is also burning on the east side of Weber Canyon and the west side of Cherry Creek.

Forest officials say the fire was started by lightning on Saturday, June 13.

Location: Southeast of Mancos, CO. The fire is burning on the east side of Weber Canyon and the west side of Cherry Creek.

Containment: 0%

Cause: lightning

Size: 1,100 acres

Vegetation: N/A

Monday ground crews and aircraft will conduct point protection on the western flank to build and secure firelines around the radio tower and two homes near the fire. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Monday and Tuesday, gusty winds are possible for both days.