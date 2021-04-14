Dry Fire and Freeman Fire burning in Gila National Forest

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two fires are burning in the Quemado Ranger District of the Gila National Forest in Catron County. The Dry Fire is about 20 acres and is close to Dry Blue Creek while the Freeman Fire is about 15 acres and is about one mile southwest of Freeman Mountain.

The Forest Service reports that resources are on the scene for both incidents and that crews will be scouting to determine size and the potential for growth. Officials say fire activity was moderate on Monday afternoon and in the early evening.

Crews will use full suppression on both fires. In a press release, the Forest Service state that smoke from the fire rises during the daytime but can pool down in basins, canyons, and drainages in the evening.

The Gila National Forest reminds the public about campfire safety and that it is critical to not leave your campfire unattended. Those who form campfires are urged to bring a shovel and enough water to drown the fire using the drown, stir, drown, stir method.

You are then asked to put your hand close to the ashes to ensure you can no longer feel heat. If the ashes are too hot to the touch, repeat the drown, stir, drown, stir method until the ashes are cold to the touch.