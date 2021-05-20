Drummond & Trujillo fires burn in Sierra County near Gila National Forest

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico United is back on the road Friday, seeking a favorable result against Colorado Springs Switchbacks. New Mexico heads into the match with a 1-1-1 record. They had their highest scoring total in front of the home crowd last weekend. New Mexico United beat Austin Bold FC 3-1 and hopes to carry that momentum into their clash against the Switchbacks Friday.

"It gives you confidence, there is no doubt about it and I think we gained confidence the week before in El Paso, in possession and how we defended, but maybe it didn't materialize in terms of chances and goals against El Paso," said NM United Head Coach Troy Lesesne. "So, now we have been able to limit an opponent to only one goal and score three, which confidence is going to be key going into another difficult team away from home."