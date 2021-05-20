Drummond & Trujillo fires burn in Sierra County near Gila National Forest

Wildfires

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Drummond and Trujillo fires began May 19 and are still active. Together they have burned 2 acres. Photo courtesy US Wildfire Reports

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Drummond and Trujillo fires began on the Black Range Ranger District in the Gila National Forest on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The Drummond Fire is one mile south of Emory Pass and the Trujillo Fire is one mile south of the Drummond Fire on the Black Range Ranger District in Sierra County.

  • Start Date: May 19, 2021
  • Fire Size: 2 acres
  • Containment: Unknown
  • Estimated Containment Date: N/A
  • Cause: Lightning
  • Location: The Drummond Fire is one mile south of Emory Pass and the Trujillo Fire is one mile south of the Drummond Fire on the Black Range Ranger District, Sierra County, NM
  • Resources: Unknown
  • Structures Threatened: Unknown
  • Structures Burned:  Unknown
  • Evacuations: Unknown
  • Area Vegetation: Unknown
  • Ownership: Unknown

2021 New Mexico Wildfires Map

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES