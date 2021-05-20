Drummond & Trujillo fires burn in Sierra County near Gila National Forest

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Drummond and Trujillo fires began on the Black Range Ranger District in the Gila National Forest on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The Drummond Fire is one mile south of Emory Pass and the Trujillo Fire is one mile south of the Drummond Fire on the Black Range Ranger District in Sierra County.
- Start Date: May 19, 2021
- Fire Size: 2 acres
- Containment: Unknown
- Estimated Containment Date: N/A
- Cause: Lightning
- Location: The Drummond Fire is one mile south of Emory Pass and the Trujillo Fire is one mile south of the Drummond Fire on the Black Range Ranger District, Sierra County, NM
- Resources: Unknown
- Structures Threatened: Unknown
- Structures Burned: Unknown
- Evacuations: Unknown
- Area Vegetation: Unknown
- Ownership: Unknown