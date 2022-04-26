NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Tuesday that All Together NM Fund will be collecting donations for those impacted by the wildfires burning across New Mexico. The money will be distributed to affected communities for emergency shelter, food, water and access to medical support.

According to a release, almost $100,000 of existing funds will first go toward providing emergency shelter for New Mexicans who have been displaced by wildfires and evacuations. The donations will be distributed with help from local communities. The All Together NM Fund has awarded over $3 million in grants to food banks and small businesses across New Mexico since March 2020.

Donations can be made at www.AllTogetherNM.org. or checks can be mailed to Santa Fe Community Foundation, PO Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504 with “All Together NM Fund” on the check.