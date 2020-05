VADO, N.M. (KRQE)- Fire officials are working to find out what sparked two brushfires in southern New Mexico that were just miles apart.

Doña Ana County Fire & Emergency Services battled the fires that started on Tuesday, May 19. The first blaze threatened buildings and forced the shutdown of Highway 478 in Vado due to smoke and flames.

About 15 miles away, the second fire near Carver Road and Highway 28 came close to two buildings but was contained in a large canal.