Doagy Fire burning 180 acres in Gila National Forest

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Doagy Fire began in the Black Range Ranger District of the Gila National Forest on Saturday, May 14, 2021. The fire is currently burning about 180 acres northeast of the Beaverhead Administrative site near Doagy and Corduroy canyons.

Officials with the forest service say the strategy is to manage the fire by allowing it to play its natural role on the landscape by consuming and reducing forest debris. The objective is to minimize the impact of fire on wildland firefighters, public safety, and protecting the natural resources.