NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexicans impacted by wildfires can soon apply for disaster food benefits. The disaster-SNAP benefits are available to residents living in Colfax, Lincoln, San Miguel, Mora and Valencia counties. There is a seven-day application process that begins June 7 and ends June 13.

The disaster-SNAP benefits may be available to residents who had their home or belongings destroyed or damaged by the wildfires, if they have unreimbursed disaster-related expenses or loss of income as a result of the fires. Eligible residents will receive one month of benefits. The disaster-SNAP benefits can be used to buy groceries at SNAP-authorized stores.

Residents can apply for the benefits at the sites below: (hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday)

John Marshall Health and Human Services Center: 1500 Walter, SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106

New Mexico Highlands University, Student Union Building, 3rd Floor: 800 National Ave. Las Vegas, NM 87701

Juan Gonzales Agricultural Center: 202 Chamisa Rd. Taos, NM 87571

Eastern New Mexico University: 709 Mechem Drive, Ruidoso, NM 88345 (closed Sunday)

All HSD Income Support Division Offices

New Mexico Human Services Department says staff with the Income Support Division will determine eligibility for the benefits. Residents need to bring verification of identity when applying. NMHSD says residents will be assisted in alphabetical order based on their last name for the first four days of the application period. The other three days will be available to all applicants.