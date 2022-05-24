NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state’s Cultural Affairs department is looking to give a break to New Mexicans impacted by recent wildfires. Through the end of June, every resident living in Colfax, Mora, San Miguel, Valencia and Lincoln counties will receive free admission to a number of museums and historic sites.

All you have to do is present a valid ID, showing proof of residency. First responders involved with emergency work will also be able to visit for free by mentioning their role. Tickets will only be available in-person at New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs museums and historic sites.

The following is the museums and historic sites offering free admission:

  • New Mexico Museum of Space History in Alamogordo 
  • New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science in Albuquerque 
  • New Mexico Museum of Art in Santa Fe 
  • New Mexico History Museum in Santa Fe 
  • New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum in Las Cruces 
  • National Hispanic Cultural Center in Albuquerque 
  • Museum of International Folk Art in Santa Fe 
  • Museum of Indian Arts & Culture in Santa Fe 
  • Los Luceros Historic Site in Alcalde 
  • Lincoln Historic Site in Lincoln 
  • Jemez Historic Site in Jemez Springs 
  • Fort Sumner Historic Site and Bosque Redondo Memorial in Fort Sumner 
  • Fort Stanton in Capitan 
  • Fort Selden in Radium Springs 
  • Coronado Historic Site in Bernalillo 