NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state’s Cultural Affairs department is looking to give a break to New Mexicans impacted by recent wildfires. Through the end of June, every resident living in Colfax, Mora, San Miguel, Valencia and Lincoln counties will receive free admission to a number of museums and historic sites.
All you have to do is present a valid ID, showing proof of residency. First responders involved with emergency work will also be able to visit for free by mentioning their role. Tickets will only be available in-person at New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs museums and historic sites.
The following is the museums and historic sites offering free admission:
- New Mexico Museum of Space History in Alamogordo
- New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science in Albuquerque
- New Mexico Museum of Art in Santa Fe
- New Mexico History Museum in Santa Fe
- New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum in Las Cruces
- National Hispanic Cultural Center in Albuquerque
- Museum of International Folk Art in Santa Fe
- Museum of Indian Arts & Culture in Santa Fe
- Los Luceros Historic Site in Alcalde
- Lincoln Historic Site in Lincoln
- Jemez Historic Site in Jemez Springs
- Fort Sumner Historic Site and Bosque Redondo Memorial in Fort Sumner
- Fort Stanton in Capitan
- Fort Selden in Radium Springs
- Coronado Historic Site in Bernalillo