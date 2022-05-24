NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state’s Cultural Affairs department is looking to give a break to New Mexicans impacted by recent wildfires. Through the end of June, every resident living in Colfax, Mora, San Miguel, Valencia and Lincoln counties will receive free admission to a number of museums and historic sites.

All you have to do is present a valid ID, showing proof of residency. First responders involved with emergency work will also be able to visit for free by mentioning their role. Tickets will only be available in-person at New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs museums and historic sites.

The following is the museums and historic sites offering free admission: