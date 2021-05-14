Cuervito Fire burns 100 acres in Santa Fe National Forest, crews utilize hand ignitions

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Cuervito Fire continues to burn in the Santa Fe National Forest and is spreading with low intensity. The lightning-caused fire started on May 9 and is located about nine miles east of Pecos and has burned about 100 acres as of Friday, May 14.

According to the officials with the Santa Fe National Forest, crews have decided to manage the fire by allowing it to consume and reduce forest debris as it will promote a healthier forest and reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires in surrounding communities.

Officials report that crews will be conducting hand ignitions along Forest Service Road 81FB and Forest Service Road 200 which will strengthen control lines. Crews intend to keep the fire west of Forest Service Road 200 and 200M, south and east of Forest Service Road 81FB, and north of Forest Service Road 81AA and 200H.

Start Date: May 9, 2021

May 9, 2021 Fire Size: About 100 acres with the potential for about 1,500 acres

About 100 acres with the potential for about 1,500 acres Containment: N/A

N/A Estimated Containment Date: N/A

N/A Cause: Lightning

Lightning Location: 9 miles east of Pecos southwest of Barillas Lookout

9 miles east of Pecos southwest of Barillas Lookout Resources: 2 Hotshot crews, 4 engines, 1 dozer, 1 masticator, and miscellaneous overhead from IMT

2 Hotshot crews, 4 engines, 1 dozer, 1 masticator, and miscellaneous overhead from IMT Structures Threatened: Private property nearby

Private property nearby Structures Burned: No

No Evacuations: No

No Area Vegetation: ponderosa pine, piñon juniper, douglas fire, and oak brush

Surrounding communities may see an increase in visible smoke. Smoke may impact communities of Santa Fe, Pecos, Las Vegas, Rowe, Glorieta, La Cueva, North and South San Ysidro, Ilfeld, San Jose, San Juan, Tecolote, Soham, Serafina, Bernal, Anton Chico, Mineral Hill, San Geronimo, and Pablo in addition to the I-25 corridor and the Pecos National Historical Park.