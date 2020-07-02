Cub Fire in Gila National Forest burns 535 acres, 0% contained

GILA NATIONAL FOREST (KRQE) – The Cub Fire is burning on National Forest System lands on the Wilderness Ranger District, Gila National Forest and started on June 28. The lightning-caused fire continues to burn within the boundary of the Whitewater-Baldy Fire scar. It is also burning north towards the West Fork of the Gila River and east downhill on Cub Mountain.

Start Date: June 28, 2020

Location: 3 miles northeast of Mogollon Baldy Lookout

Containment: 0%

Size: 535 acres

Cause: lightning

Total Personnel: 1

Area Vegetation: grass, brush, and multiple snags

Estimated Containment Date: Wednesday, July 15, 2020

According NMFire officials, fire weather conditions should begin transitioning to a more humid, and rainy period. A sub-tropical high over central Mexico will slowly drift north over the next week-over New Mexico and Arizona on July 4-5.