CIBOLA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire is burning within the El Malpais National Monument. It’s being fueled by down trees and fallen vegetation.
Right now, firefighters are monitoring the fire and assessing its conditions daily. They will take action if it seems like it’s going to threaten structures or the public.
Crosscut Fire
- Start Date: July 27
- Location: Remote, western area of El Malpais National Monument, about 23 miles southwest of Grants
- Containment: 0%
- Size: 196
- Structures Threatened: None
- Structures Burned: None
- Evacuations: None
- Cause: Lightning
- Total Personnel: 9
- Area Vegetation: Down trees, needles, fallen vegetation