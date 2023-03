TIJERAS, N.M. (KRQE) – According to a tweet from the Bernalillo County Fire Department, crews are working to put out a structure fire on Valle Hermosa Road in the Sandia Park area east of the Sandia Crest. The tweet was released at 4:05 p.m. on Mar. 8.

The fire department advises the public to avoid the area and to yield to emergency vehicles. No evacuations are necessary in the area of the fire at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.