DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – The Parins Peak Fire began around 4:45 p.m. on May 24, 2022, in Durango, Colorado. The Perins Peak Fire is burning on Bureau of Land Management land. Responding agencies include Durango Fire Protection District, U.S. Forest Service, and Bureau of Land Management. A pre-evacuation order is in place for County Road 208 and the Dry Fork and Rock Ridge subdivisions as well as County Road 206 to Highway 160.

Start Date: May 24, 2022

Location: Perins Peak, San Juan Mountains, Durango

Containment: unknown

Size: 70

Structures Threatened: unknown

Structures Burned: unknown

Evacuations: A pre-evacuation order is in place for County Road 208 and the Dry Fork and Rock Ridge subdivisions as well as County Road 206 to Highway 160.

Cause: unknown

Total Personnel: Durango Fire Protection District, U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management

Area Vegetation: N/A

Ownership(s): Bureau of Land Management