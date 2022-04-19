NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest is reporting a fire has started on federal land near Gallinas Canyon. The Calf Canyon Fire has burned 300 acres and is at 0% containment. Officials say the Southwest Area Team 1 will assume command of this incident and will continue to be actively engaged in the Hermits Peak Fire.

Start Date: April 19, 2022

Location: Gallinas Canyon

Containment: 0%.

Size: 300 acres

Structures Threatened: Unknown

Structures Burned: None

Fatalities: N/A

Evacuations: N/A

Cause: Under investigation

Total Personnel: Unknown

Area Vegetation: Unkown

Ownership(s): Federal land