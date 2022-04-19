NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest is reporting a fire has started on federal land near Gallinas Canyon. The Calf Canyon Fire has burned 300 acres and is at 0% containment. Officials say the Southwest Area Team 1 will assume command of this incident and will continue to be actively engaged in the Hermits Peak Fire.

  • Start Date: April 19, 2022
  • Location: Gallinas Canyon
  • Containment: 0%.
  • Size: 300 acres
  • Structures Threatened: Unknown
  • Structures Burned: None
  • Fatalities: N/A
  • Evacuations: N/A
  • Cause: Under investigation
  • Total Personnel: Unknown
  • Area Vegetation: Unkown
  • Ownership(s): Federal land