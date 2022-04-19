NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest is reporting a fire has started on federal land near Gallinas Canyon. The Calf Canyon Fire has burned 300 acres and is at 0% containment. Officials say the Southwest Area Team 1 will assume command of this incident and will continue to be actively engaged in the Hermits Peak Fire.
- Start Date: April 19, 2022
- Location: Gallinas Canyon
- Containment: 0%.
- Size: 300 acres
- Structures Threatened: Unknown
- Structures Burned: None
- Fatalities: N/A
- Evacuations: N/A
- Cause: Under investigation
- Total Personnel: Unknown
- Area Vegetation: Unkown
- Ownership(s): Federal land