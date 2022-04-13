RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – The McBride Fire is in the heart of Ruidoso and thousands of people were forced to flee. The areas of Homestead Acres, Eagle Creek, McBride, Snowcap and Timberline were hit the hardest.

Crews have been able to keep the fire from moving into Paradise Canyon for now, but many homes are still threatened. Smoke can also be seen throughout the area and winds have not eased.

Families KRQE News 13 spoke to say that winds have caused far more damage than they expected. Angie Young says a tree crashed through her mobile home and the house caved in. Many people are staying in nearby hotels for the time being.

On Wednesday, fire crews were able to close the fire lines. Tankers tried their best to drop fire retardant to aid in taking out the blazes but flames still roared on.

Fire officials say they do not have any confirmed fatalities or injuries from the McBride Fire. They also have not released any information on when people will be able to return to their homes.