NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Crews are working to contain the Nogal Canyon Fire in the Lincoln National Forest, April 12. According to officials, the fire started around 1:25 p.m. and has burned 20 acres so far. It remains 0% contained.

Evacuations are in place for all of Nogal Canyon. Evacuees can go to the Carrizozo Schools or Capitan Fairgrounds. The Capitan Fairgrounds is also accepting livestock. If residents do not have livestock, it is preferred they go to the Carrizozo Schools. The cause of the fire is unknown.