NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Mora County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a brush fire has broken out just southwest of the Wagon Mound area around 4:00 p.m. on February 6, 2023. The fire is located between County Road Ao31 and Highway 271. Officials say several crews, along with law enforcement, are responding.

Start Date: 02/06/2023

Location: Between County Road A031 and Highway 271 southwest of Wagon Mound

Containment: 0%

Size: 1,000 acres

Structures Threatened: n/a

Structures Burned: n/a

Evacuations: No

Cause: n/a

Total Personnel: Several crews, law enforcement

Area Vegetation: grass

Ownership(s):n/a

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. The sheriff’s office says high winds are playing a key factor in this fire.