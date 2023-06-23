RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – Crews are responding to a grass fire in Ruidoso, near Chance Loop and Cedar Creek that started Friday around 12:30 p.m. The Chance Fire is currently 5-7 acres, according to Lincoln County Sheriff Michael Wood. He’s says right now there are mandatory evacuations for Cedar Creek and Spring Canyon.

If people have evacuated or voluntarily left their home, ENMU-Ruidoso is currently open.

There are 50 crews on the scene from all county area agencies. Air attack is also up and two drops have been made so far, according to the Village of Ruidoso.

Crews from the Ruidoso Fire and the Bonito Fire Department are also on the scene. This is a developing story.