MORIARTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Moriarty Fire Department, along with other agencies responded to a grass fire east of Moriarty. The fire was estimated to be about 400 acres, after containing the fire crews determined the fire was 200 acres, according to the Moriarty Fire Department Facebook page.

The fire was reported near Martinez and Stagecoach, in the area of mile marker 203 along I-40. No structures were threatened by the fire and no injuries were reported. There is no information on how the fire started. This is a developing story.