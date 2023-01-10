MORA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Highway 434 at mile marker 2 has been closed Tuesday afternoon due to a fire in the area, according to a Mora County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. The post says north and southbound traffic is closed until further notice. Crews are currently on the scene.

The according to the National Weather Service Albuquerque location, around 12:20 p.m. NOAA satellites were able to detect “hot spots” on the eastern fringe of the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon wildfire burn scar, north of Mora.

Currently, winds are gusting between 40 and 50 mph in the area. No other information has been released at this time.