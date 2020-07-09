Fire in Manzano Mountains near Chilili burns 20 acres

MOUNTAINAIR, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Fire East Mountain crews are responding to a large wildland fire near New Mexico 337 and Raquel Road near Chilili Wednesday evening. Fire officials say the east mountain fire is burning on the north end of the Manzano Mountains. The fire is estimated at 20 acres and very active. Heavy smoke is visible.
- Start Date: July 8, 2020
- Location: New Mexico 337 and Raquel Road near Chilili on the north end of the Manzano Mountains
- Containment: 0%
- Size: 20 acres
- Structures Threatened: None at this time
- Structures Burned: None at this time
- Cause: Unknown
They also say several air tankers, helicopters and ground resources are on scene or being routed to the fire. Fire officials say Torrance, Santa Fe County Fire Departments and BCSO have been requested for additional help.
All residents in the area are encouraged to pay close attention to this fire in case evacuations become necessary. Fire officials advise avoiding the area. This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide updates as soon as they become available.
East Mountain Crews are responding to a Large Wildland Fire around NM 337 & Raquel rd. near Chilili. Sandavol, Torrance and Santa Fe County FD have been requested for additional aid.— BernalilloCountyFire (@BerncoFire) July 9, 2020
BCSO was also requested for additional assistance.
Be safe as crews are working in the area. pic.twitter.com/PQGpa7CAnW