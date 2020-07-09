Fire in Manzano Mountains near Chilili burns 20 acres

MOUNTAINAIR, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Fire East Mountain crews are responding to a large wildland fire near New Mexico 337 and Raquel Road near Chilili Wednesday evening. Fire officials say the east mountain fire is burning on the north end of the Manzano Mountains. The fire is estimated at 20 acres and very active. Heavy smoke is visible.

Start Date: July 8, 2020

Location: New Mexico 337 and Raquel Road near Chilili on the north end of the Manzano Mountains

Containment: 0%

Size: 20 acres

Structures Threatened: None at this time

Structures Burned: None at this time

Cause: Unknown

They also say several air tankers, helicopters and ground resources are on scene or being routed to the fire. Fire officials say Torrance, Santa Fe County Fire Departments and BCSO have been requested for additional help.

All residents in the area are encouraged to pay close attention to this fire in case evacuations become necessary. Fire officials advise avoiding the area. This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide updates as soon as they become available.