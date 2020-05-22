Crews respond to fire in the Bosque

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Crews are battling a fire in Valencia County along the Bosque. Information is limited at this time. According to Bernalillo County Fire Officials, five units are helping battle the fire.
ROAD CLOSURE:— NMSP (@NMStatePolice) May 22, 2020
NM HIGHWAY 314 IN LOS LUNAS IS CLOSED BETWEEN MILE POST 10 AND 13. FIRE CREWS ON SCENE WITH BRUSH FIRE pic.twitter.com/8FU1w1CtVi