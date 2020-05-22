Breaking News
Crews respond to fire in the Bosque

Wildfires

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Crews are battling a fire in Valencia County along the Bosque. Information is limited at this time. According to Bernalillo County Fire Officials, five units are helping battle the fire.

KRQE News 13 has a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing story News 13 will provide updates as soon as they become available.

