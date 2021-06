A vehicle with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office have the road closed off as a fire burns near 2nd St. and Sunnyslope St. NW in Albuquerque, New Mexico on June 23, 2021.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Fire Department reports two fires are burning in the South Valley near 2nd St. and Sunnyslope St. SW Wednesday night. BCFD says the fires have burned about three to four acres in total and says one fire sparked the other fire.

No other information was provided. This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide updates as information becomes available.