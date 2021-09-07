El Rito fire 25% contained, 66 acres burned

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – On Monday, fire crews responded to a wildfire in the El Rito District. The fire is about 66 acres and the cause is still unknown. Fire crews constructed a handline on the fire near Forest Road 44 on Valle Grande Peak. Officials say they’re expecting minimal growth to occur.

Fire officials say smoke might be visible from Coyote, Espanola, and Taos and is expected to diminish during the week. Those who are sensitive to smoke are encouraged to take precautions to protect themselves from the smoke.